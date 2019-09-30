Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce scripts history with fourth World Championships gold

Doha [Qatar], Sept 30 (ANI): Jamaica sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce scripted history when she won her fourth women's 100 metres world title on Sunday.

With this win, she has become the first athlete to win four gold medals over the distance in the championship.

She achieved the feat in the ongoing World Athletics Championships just 13 months after giving birth, IAAF's official website reported.

The 32-year-old Fraser-Pryce recorded a timing of 10.71s to clinch the gold medal.

Britain's Dina Asher-Smith won a silver medal with a time of 10.83sec while Ivory Coast's Marie-Josee Ta Lou claimed bronze after recording timing of 10.90s.

Fraser-Pryce has previously won gold in 2008 and 2012 Olympics.

Jamaica's sprinter Usain Bolt has three gold medals to his name in the athletics world championships.

Earlier in the day, USA's Allyson Felix became the most consistent performer in the history of the championship as she helped the United States to script victory in the mixed-gender 4x400m relay race.

With this Felix scripted her 12th gold medal and went past Usain bolt to become the most decorated athlete. (ANI)