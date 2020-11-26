Shooter Divyansh Panwar tests positive for coronavirus

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Sports Authority of India on Wednesday announced that shooter Divyansh Singh Panwar has tested positive for the coronavirus.

SAI said that he is currently asymptomatic and is being home quarantined. Panwar is ranked number one in men's 10m air rifle and has qualified for the Olympics.

Panwar is part of the national camp which is going on at the Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi.



"The shooters and support staff were on a one week Diwali break and reported to the camp on November 18. All campers were on a 7-day quarantine upon joining the camp, as per the Standard Operating Procedures set up by the Sports Authority of India. Upon all athletes being tested on the 6th day of the quarantine, Panwar tested positive," SAI said in a release.

His condition is being monitored and all requisite support is being extended by SAI and NSF.

Last month, SAI had approved a two-month-long coaching camp for the Olympic core group shooters from October 15 to December 14.

The camp comprises 32 shooters (18 men and 14 women), 8 coaches, 3 foreign coaches and two support staff. All 15 Olympic quota winners are part of the camp, which is taking place at a total cost of Rs 1.43 crore. (ANI)

