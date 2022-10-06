Shotgun World Championship: India clinch bronze in junior men's skeet team, 4th medal overall

Osijek [Croatia], October 6 (ANI): At the ISSF Shotgun World Championship 2022 in Osijek, Croatia, on Wednesday, Indian shooters Bhavtegh Gill, Rituraj Bundela, and Abhay Singh Sekhon won the junior men's skeet team competition and the bronze medal.

To earn bronze, the Indian trio defeated the Czech Republic 6-2. India won its fourth medal at the ongoing global championships for the shotgun.

In the qualifying rounds, India placed third out of 10 teams with a score of 204 on a potential 225. Bohumil Vobr, Martin Vcelicka, and Adam Vesely of the Czech Republic's team likewise achieved the same result. India, who prevailed in the shoot-off 11-10, finished third.

In the qualification round, the USA scored 209 points while Finland scored 208 to advance to the gold medal match, which the USA won 6-0.



The women's junior skeet team, consisting of Areeba Khan, Mufaddal Zahra Deesawal, and Parinaz Dhaliwal, shot 187 in qualification to place fourth, and advanced to the bronze medal match. The junior ladies from India lost their medal match 7-3 to Slovakia in the bronze medal match.

Earlier, the junior men's trap team won the gold, and Areeba Khan took home a silver in the junior women's skeet. The junior mixed skeet team from India took home bronze on Tuesday.

India is sixth on the medal table with one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals. Italy tops the list with 10 medals, including five gold.

Earlier, Indian shooters Bhavtegh Singh Gill and Muffaddal Zahra Deesawala won the bronze medal in the junior mixed team skeet event.

It was India's third medal at the ongoing shotgun world championships after Areeba Khan's silver in the junior women's skeet and the gold medal in the junior men's trap team. (ANI)

