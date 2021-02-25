Shotgun World Cup: Indian skeet shooters in line for medals in Team events

New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): Indian Skeet Shooters were in line for medals in the Team events at the end of competition day one of the year's first International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Shotgun stage, in Cairo, Egypt.

On Wednesday, both the Men's and Women's 3-member teams ended the first three qualification rounds in medal-winning positions, with two more qualification rounds to go before the finals.

Tokyo Olympic quota holders Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa shot scores of 70 and 67 each to end in 21st and 28th positions in the individual competition. Gurjoat Khangura, the third Indian in the fray, got ahead of them in 19th place, matching Mairaj's score.



Their combined effort of 207 put them in the fourth spot for the moment in the Men's Team event.

The Women's Team went one better than the Men, ending day one in third place behind Russia and Kazakhstan. Karttiki Singh Shaktawat, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, and Ganemat Shekhon combined for a score of 188.

In the Women's Skeet individual competition, Karttiki was best placed in the 27th spot with a score of 64 out of 75. Parinaaz and Ganemat were 28th and 29th respectively with identical scores of 62.

The individual finals are slotted on Thursday while the Team finals are scheduled for Friday. (ANI)

