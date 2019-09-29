Shrimant Jha secures silver medal in Swiss Para-Armwrestling Championship 2019

Zurich [Switzerland], Sept 29 (ANI): Shrimant Jha has secured a silver medal in the ongoing Swiss Para-Armwrestling Championship 2019.

The tournament began on September 26 and it will conclude on October 2.

Jha, who hails from Bhilai in Chhattisgarh, won the silver medal in the 80-kg category.

He had defeated Germany's Manh Hai Tran in the semi-finals. With this win, Jha has clinched his 15th international medal in para-arm wrestling.

Ivan Sciaroni clinched a gold medal in the category. (ANI)

