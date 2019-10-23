Shrimant Jha seeks visa help from Kiren Rijiju, Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Indian para-athlete Shrimant Jha on Wednesday reached out to the Union Sports minister Kiren Rijiju and External Affairs minister S Jaishankar for visa help to participate in the upcoming Para Arm-wrestling World Championship, scheduled to take place in Romania.

Para Arm-wrestling World Championship will commence on October 26 and will conclude on November 4.

Jha, who hails from Bhilai in Chhattisgarh, took to Twitter and wrote: "Need your help to Romania VISA for DISABLED player Going to Represent INDIA in the Para ArmWrestling World C'Ship from 26Oct-04 Nov 2019 But Romania Embassy did not give Visa till now @DrSJaishankar @KirenRijiju @narendramodi @MAERomania @eoiromania @romania @ANI @ani_digital."

Last month, Jha secured a silver medal in the Swiss Para-Armwrestling Championship 2019. It was his 15th international medal in para-arm wrestling. (ANI)

