Shuttler Lee Chong Wei announces retirement

New Delhi [India], Jun 13 (ANI): Malaysian badminton player Lee Chong Wei, who has been battling cancer, on Thursday announced retirement from his 19-year long celebrated career.

The 36-year-old, who was diagnosed with nose cancer last year, ended his career with three Olympic silver medals, three World Championship silver medals and 46 World Superseries titles under his belt.

Lee's hopes of playing in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo became impossible. He took to Twitter and expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all those who supported him in his journey.

"[Admin] Datuk Wira Lee Chong Wei is heartened by all the heartfelt wishes received by so many people all over the world who have supported him in this journey. Thank you on his behalf for the #ThankYouLeeChongWei messages," the 36-year-old's tweet read.



Indian shuttle queen Saina Nehwal shared an emotional message on Twitter.

"Really loved ur performances for many years @LeeChongWei .. ur great badminton legend and it's very sad to know that ur retiring ... I wish u the best for future and pls take care of ur health," Nehwal tweeted.





Badminton World Federation (BWF), the governing body for the sport, expressed its gratitude and wished Lee best in his future endeavours.

"Goodbye, @LeeChongWei, and thanks for the memories. We wish you the very best in your future endeavours," BWF said.



(ANI)