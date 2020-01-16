Sindhu advances to second-round of Indonesia Masters 2020

ANI |

Jakarta [Indonesia], Jan 15 (ANI): India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu on Wednesday advanced to the second round of the Indonesia Masters 2020 after defeating Japan's Aya Ohori.

The world number six outclassed the lower-ranked opponent 14-21, 21-15, 21-11 that lasted for 59 minutes. However, Ohori won the first game but the BWF World Championships title-holder came back strong and claimed the two consecutive games.

Sindhu will next play against Japan's Sayaka Takahashi in the next round clash on January 16.

Earlier in the day, Takahashi defeated Saina Nehwal 19-21, 21-13, 21-5 in 50 minutes. Indian men's shuttlers Kidami Srikanth, Sourabh Verma, and Sai Praneeth lost their respective first-round matches and were knocked out of the tournament.

Later in the day, Sameer Verma, Parupalli Kashyap, and HS Pranoy are scheduled to face their opponents in the opening round of the event. (ANI)

