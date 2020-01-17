Sindhu crashes out of Indonesia Masters 2020

Jakarta [Indonesia], Jan 16 (ANI): India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu on Thursday crashed out of the Indonesia Masters 2020 after losing her second-round match.

BWF World Champion lost to Japan's Sayaka Takahashi 21-16, 16-21, 19-21 in one hour and six minutes long encounter.

It was a humiliating defeat for world number six at the hands of world number 14. Sindhu was the sole Indian left in the competition after all the shutters, barring her, lost their first-round matches on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old Rio Olympics bronze medallist secured the first game but the Japanese made a comeback in the match and clinched the match. Sindhu tried hard in the third game but failed to turn things in her favour. (ANI)

