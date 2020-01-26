Sindhu, Nehwal wish countrymen on Republic Day

New Delhi [India], Jan 26 (ANI): Indian shuttler PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal on Sunday wished countrymen on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. Sindhu took to Instagram and posted: "I wish everyone a Happy Republic Day."



Shuttler Nehwal shared a video on Twitter in which she was seen playing badminton and captioned it: "Happy Republic Day".



Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap extended greeting on the Republic Day.



Kashyap took to Twitter and posted a picture of the Preamble of the Constitution. Kidambi Srikanth and Ashwini Ponnappa too wished citizens on the occasion of Republic Day. (ANI)

