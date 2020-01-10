Sindhu ousted from Malaysia Masters after losing to Tai Tzu-Ying

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], Jan 10 (ANI): Indian shuttler PV Sindhu was on Friday ousted from the Malaysia Masters after losing in the quarterfinals.

Sindhu faced a defeat at the hands of Taiwan's Tai Tzu-Ying in straight games 21-16, 21-16. The clash lasted for 36 minutes and the world number two opponent had the upper hand in the encounter.

Sindhu on Thursday thrashed Japan's Aya Ohori in straight games 21-10, 21-15 that lasted 34 minutes.

After the loss, Saina Nehwal is the lone Indian shuttler left in the competition. Nehwal defeated South Korea's An Se Young 25-23, 21-12 in the second-round match. She will face Spain's Carolina Marin in the quarterfinal clash later in the day. (ANI)

