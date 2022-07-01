Sindhu, Prannoy lose in quaterfinals of Malaysia Open 2022

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], July 1 (ANI): Olympic medalist and India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu crashed out of the ongoing Malaysia Open 2022 after losing to Taiwan's Tai Tzu-Ying in the quarterfinals of the women's singles category on Friday.

Playing on court 1, Sindhu lost the match 21-13, 15-21, 13-21. Sindhu got off to a good start, winning the first game but Tzu-Ying bounced back to win the next two wins.

Sindhu stormed to the quarterfinals by registering a stunning comeback win against Thailand's Phittayaporn Chaiwan on Thursday.

She pulled off a stunning win 19-21, 21-9, 21-14 to reach the quarterfinals.

HS Prannoy, who was the last Indian challenge left in the tournament, lost to Indonesia's Jonatan Christie.

Playing on court 2, Prannoy lost the match 21-18, 21-16. Christie dominated both the games.

HS Prannoy had pulled off a huge upset by beating World No. 4 Chinese Taipei player Chou Tien-Chen in straight games, 21-15, 21-17 to enter the quarterfinals. (ANI)