Ace shuttler PV Sindhu speaking to reporters in Chennai on Thursday. Photo/ANI
Sindhu terms her BWF World Championship victory as a 'much-awaited win'

ANI | Updated: Oct 10, 2019 16:39 IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 10: Months after she became the first Indian to win the BWF World Championships, ace shuttler PV Sindhu on Thursday termed her victory as a 'much-awaited win.'
"World Championship is over and that was one of the fantastic wins. I must say a much-waited win and I am very happy about it," Sindhu told reporters.
"Lot of expectations and responsibilities will be there. I would just take it as a blessing and support from billion of people out here," said she.
The ace shuttler also said that her next aim is to get gold in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
"I hope and I wish that I will give my best and get the gold in Olympics next year," she said.
She made these statements on the sidelines of an event where she felicitated the sports achievers of Velammal Nexus school.
On August 25, Sindhu became the first Indian to win a World Championships gold medal by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7,
21-7 in the finals of the tournament held in Switzerland's Basel. (ANI)

