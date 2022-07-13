Singapore Open 2022: Prannoy HS, Ashmita Chaliha make winning start to campaign, eliminate Thailand opponents

Singapore [Singapore], July 13 (ANI): Prannoy HS made a winning start to his Singapore Open 2022 campaign by defeating Thailand's Sitthikom Thammasin in the first round of the men's singles category here in Singapore on Wednesday.

Playing on court 3, Prannoy was extremely dominant against his Thai counterpart, defeating him by margin of 13-21, 16-21 within two straight games.

On the other side in court 2, the women's singles action continued with India's Ashmita Chaliha getting a win over Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan in women's singles category in the first round.

Chaliha won the match within two games by 16-21, 11-21.

Olympic medalist PV Sindhu made a winning start to her Singapore Open 2022 campaign, defeating Belgium's Lianne Tan in the first round of the Women's singles category on Wednesday.



Playing on court 1, PV Sindhu won the match within two straight games by margin of 21-15, 21-11. She was extremely dominant against her Belgian counterpart and eliminated her from competition in just two games.

On the other hand on court 1, India's Mithun Manjunath also made a winning start to his campaign, defeating compatriot Kidambi Srikanth in the first round of men's singles category.

Manjunath won the match by margin of 17-21, 21-15, 18-21. He was off a good start, winning the first game. But Srikanth bounced back to win the second. Manjunath won the final game and sealed the match for himself, advancing to the second round.

Later today, star shuttlers like Parupalli Kashyap, Saina Nehwal and Malvika Bansod will be in action. They all will be starting their campaigns in the tournament.



The Singapore Open will take place in Singapore from July 12 to 17. (ANI)

