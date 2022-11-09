Singraj earns 2024 Paris Paralympics quota at WSPS World Championship

Al Ain [UAE], November 9 (ANI): Tokyo Paralympic medalist Singraj bagged the quota for the 2024 Paralympics after he finished fourth in the P1 10 m air-pistol SH1 final at the ongoing World Shooting Para Sports (WSPS) Championships being held in Al Ain.

Singraj earned the fourth position after finishing fourth with a score of 191.3. Indian shooters Nihal and Manish also earned fifth and sixth-place finishes.

"Tokyo Paralympic Medalist Singraj bags 2024 Paris Paralympics Quota with a score of 191.3, Singraj finished 4th in P1 10m Air Pistol SH1 final at Al Ain 2022 WSPS World Championship, ensuring a Quota for next Games. Nihal & Manish also finished 5th & 6th respectively," tweeted Sports Authority of India (SAI) Media on Wednesday.



India has so far gained a total of four Olympic quotas.

Bhowneesh Mendiratta's men's trap quota won at Shotgun World Championship in Osikjek in September.

During the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Rifle/Pistol Championships which concluded in October, the 18-year-old Rudrankksh Patil bagged a quota after clinching a gold in men's 10 m air rifle, becoming only the sixth Indian shooting world champion after Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra, Tejaswini Sawant, Manavjit Singh Sandu, Om Prakash Mitherval and Ankur Mittal.

Swapnil Kusale could not win a medal in men's 50 m rifle 3 positions event and finished fourth, but still managed to secure India's second quota to next Olympics during the same championship.

WSPS World Championship Al Ain started from November 6 and will go on till November 17. (ANI)

