Six coaches recommended for Dronacharya award

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): The Selection Committee for sports awards 2019 on Saturday recommended names of six coaches for Dronacharya award, three coaches each in 'regular category' and 'life-time category'.

Vimal Kumar (badminton), Sandeep Gupta (table tennis), and Mohinder Singh Dhillon (athletics) are the recommended names in regular category. In the life-time category, Merzban Patel (Hockey), Rambir Singh Khokhar (kabaddi) and Sanjay Bhardwaj (cricket) have been selected.

The Dronacharya honour is given for excellence in sports coaching.

The committee also nominated 19 names for Arjuna award including cricketers Ravindra Jadeja and Poonam Yadav.

Bajrang Punia and Deepa Malik have been picked for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna by the committee. (ANI)

