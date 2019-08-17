The committee also nominated 19 names for Arjuna award including cricketers Ravindra Jadeja and Poonam Yadav.
Six coaches recommended for Dronacharya award

ANI | Updated: Aug 17, 2019 18:44 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): The Selection Committee for sports awards 2019 on Saturday recommended names of six coaches for Dronacharya award, three coaches each in 'regular category' and 'life-time category'.
Vimal Kumar (badminton), Sandeep Gupta (table tennis), and Mohinder Singh Dhillon (athletics) are the recommended names in regular category. In the life-time category, Merzban Patel (Hockey), Rambir Singh Khokhar (kabaddi) and Sanjay Bhardwaj (cricket) have been selected.
The Dronacharya honour is given for excellence in sports coaching.
Bajrang Punia and Deepa Malik have been picked for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna by the committee. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 19:05 IST

Panjab University wins MAKA trophy

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Panjab University, Chandigarh has won the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) trophy, the Selection Committee for sports awards 2019 announced on Saturday.

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 18:02 IST

Ravindra Jadeja, Poonam Yadav among 19 sportspersons nominated...

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Cricketers Ravindra Jadeja and Poonam Yadav among 19 sportspersons have been nominated for the Arjuna award. The names of the sportspersons were finalised by the Selection Committee on Saturday.

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 17:22 IST

Deepa Malik to get Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Rio Paralympics silver medallist Deepa Malik is all set to get the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award in Para Athletics.

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 16:09 IST

No better way to start, says Aritz Aduriz after match-winning...

Leeds [UK], Aug 17 (ANI): Athletic Bilbao forward Aritz Aduriz, who scored the match-winning goal against Barcelona on Saturday, said that there is no better way to start the La Liga campaign.

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 15:48 IST

Luis Suarez suffers a right calf injury

Barcelona [Spain], Aug 17 (ANI): Barcelona on Saturday confirmed that Luis Suarez has sustained a right calf injury during the La Liga clash against Athletic Bilbao.

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 15:37 IST

Sachin, Laxman extend greetings on Navroz

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Parsi community is celebrating Navroz today and former cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman wished their fans on this occasion.

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 15:07 IST

Bangladesh appoints Russell Domingo as head coach

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Aug 17 (ANI): Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Saturday appointed South African Russell Domingo as national team head coach for a two-year term.

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 14:49 IST

Indian women's hockey team defeat Japan by 2-1 in Olympic Test Event

Tokyo [Japan], Aug 17 (ANI): The Indian women's hockey team on Saturday defeated host Japan by 2-1 in their opening game of the Olympic Test Event here at Oi Hockey Stadium.

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 11:58 IST

Barcelona's coach Valverde criticises Griezmann after defeat...

Leeds [UK], Aug 17 (ANI): Barcelona's coach Ernesto Valverde criticised forward player Antoine Griezmann's performance in the opening game of the La Liga against Athletic Bilbao on Friday.

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 10:31 IST

FIFA hands lifetime ban on former Nigeria coach Samson Siasia

Zurich [Switzerland], Aug 17 (ANI): Federation Internationale de Football Association's (FIFA) independent ethics committee has found former Nigeria coach Samson Siasia guilty of violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics and handed him a lifetime ban on Friday.

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 09:54 IST

Darren Bravo, John Campbell named in West Indies 'A' squad for...

St John's [Antigua], Aug 17 (ANI): Cricket West Indies (CWI) included Darren Bravo and John Campbell in the 14-man squad for West Indies 'A' to play against India in a three-day tour match.

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 08:56 IST

Philippe Coutinho to join Bayern Munich on season-long loan

Munich [Germany], Aug 17 (ANI): Barcelona's midfielder Philippe Coutinho is set to join Bayern Munich on a season-long loan as both the clubs have agreed on the basic framework for the transfer on Saturday.

