Six women wrestlers earn spot in Senior World Championship 2019

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 28 (ANI): Six women wrestlers earned spots in the Senior World Championship 2019 in the selection trials here at Supervisors Training Centre on Sunday.

Trials were held for six women wrestling Olympic weight categories. Senior World Championship is the first phase to earn Olympic quota.

The biggest turnaround in the trials was Sarita competing in 57Kg, who defeated Pooja Dhanda and qualified for the World Championship.

The list of the wrestlers who earned spots in the Senior World Championship are:

Seema selected in the 50 Kg category, Vinesh in 53Kg, Sarita in 57Kg, Sakshi Malik in 62Kg, Divya Kakran in 68Kg, and Kiran in 76 Kg.

The trials for four non-Olympic weight categories will be held in the second week of August. (ANI)

