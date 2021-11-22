SL vs WI, 1st Test: Solozano to return to team hotel after staying in hospital overnight

Galle [Sri Lanka], November 22 (ANI): West Indies batter Jeremy Solozano, who spent a night in a Colombo hospital, is cleared to return to the team hotel but will not play any further part in the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka.

Solozano, who made his debut for West Indies on Sunday, was hit on the head while fielding on day one of the ongoing first Test when Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne played a pull shot.

Solozano was then stretchered off the field and the Windies Cricket informed that the scan results of the batter showed no structural damage.



"Jeremy Solozano has suffered a concussion. He will return to the team hotel today and begin undergoing the appropriate protocol. Shai Hope will replace Solozano in the ongoing Test match," Windies Cricket tweeted.

Meanwhile, West Indies staged a comeback as they folded Sri Lanka for 386 after the hosts had gotten off to a great start.

Dimuth Karunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva and Pathum Nissanka were the shining light as Sri Lanka dominated Day 1, scoring 267/3.

But Roston Chase's five-wicket haul and Jomel Warrican's three-for helped West Indies restrict Sri Lanka to 386 all out on Monday. (ANI)

