Societies grow when women are empowered: PV Sindhu bats for PM's 'Bharat ki Laxmi' movement

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on Tuesday supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Bharat Ki Laxmi' movement and said societies grow when women's are empowered.

"Societies grow when women are empowered and their accomplishments are given a place of pride! I support PM @narendramodi ji #BharatKiLaxmi movement. It celebrates extraordinary achievements of extraordinary women of India. This Diwali, let's celebrate womanhood," Sindhu tweeted.



Addressing the citizen of the country during the 57th episode of 'Mann ki Baat', Modi announced starting this campaign during Diwali and called on citizens to outline the achievements of 'daughters' of the country using BharatKiLaxmi hashtag.

"There must be numerous daughters amongst us who, through their perseverance, diligence and talent have brought glory to their families, society and the country. This Diwali, can we arrange programmes to honour the Laxmi of India?" Modi said.

"This time, let us do campaign #Bharatkilaxmi. Encouraging the Laxmi of Bharat amounts to strengthening the paths of prosperity for the country and her citizens," he added.

On the other hand, Sindhu's last three tournaments were not so good as she faced an early exit.

On August 25, Sindhu became the first Indian to win a gold medal at the BWF World Championships after defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7.

Later in the day, Sindhu will take on Canda's Michelle Li in the first round encounter of the French Open in Paris. (ANI)

