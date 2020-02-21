Sonam faces defeat in semi-final of Asian Wrestling Championships

New Delhi [India], Feb 21 (ANI): Grappler Sonam on Friday lost her semi-final match in the 62 kg category in the ongoing Asian Wrestling Championships.

Sonam lost to Kyrgyzstan's Aisuluu Tynybekova 11-0. With this defeat, Sonam failed to win a bronze for India.

Earlier in the day, Vinesh Phogat and Anshu Malik won a bronze medal after winning their respective matches in the Asian Wrestling Championships.

Anshu Malik defeated Uzbekistan's Sevara Eshmuratova in the 57kg category while Vinesh Phogat triumphed over Vietnam's Thi Ly Kieu in the 53kg freestyle category.

Sakshi Malik was assured of a silver medal in the ongoing Asian Wrestling Championships as she won her semi-final match.

Malik defeated Uzbekistan's Nabira Esenbaeva 5-4 in the 65kg category.

On Thursday, Sarita Mor and Pinki clinched a gold medal in their respective weight categories in the ongoing Asian Wrestling Championships.

Sarita Mor triumphed 3-2 over Mongolia's Battsetseg in the finals of the 59kg category while Pinki defeated Mongolia's Dulguun Bolormaa 2-1 in 55kg freestyle final. (ANI)

