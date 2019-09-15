Sourabh Verma lifts Vietnam Open, defeats Fei Xiang Sun

Ho Chi Minh City [Vietnam], Sept 15 (ANI): Indian shuttler Sourabh Verma defeated Chinese Fei Xiang Sun 21-12, 17-21, 21-14 to lift the Vietnam Open title here on Sunday.

The 54-ranked player in the BWF rankings outclassed his opponent in the first game as he claimed the game by 21-12. In the second game, Xiang made a comeback and registered a victory by 21-17.

In the decider game, 25-year-old Verma got better of his opponent and sealed the game by 21-14 in 72 minutes-long encounter. (ANI)

