South Africa beat England 32-12 to win Rugby World Cup

Yokohama [Japan], Nov 2 (ANI): South Africa thrashed England 32-12 to clinch their third Rugby World Cup title here at the Nissan Stadium on Saturday.

With this win, South Africa equalled New Zealand's record of a country with most World Cup titles.

The two teams had also locked horns in the 2007 World Cup final where South Africa defeated England and lifted the coveted trophy for the second time.

Springboks' Duane Vermeulen won the Player of the Match award for his splendid performance in the final.

"We are doing this for each other and also for 57 million people back over South Africa," said Vermeulen after winning the award.

"We wanted to be consistent as a team and hopefully we have done that," he added. (ANI)








