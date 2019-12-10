South Asian Games 2019: India takes medal tally to 312

Kathmandu [Nepal], Dec 10 (ANI): India has achieved its highest medal tally in the history of the South Asian Games.

The contingent was able to win 312 medals, which includes 174 gold, 93 silver, and 45 bronze medals.

"India sets new record! India creates a new record at the #SouthAsianGames as they reach 312 medals, three more than their tally in 2016. India won 174 golds, 93 silver, and 45 bronze medals. Many congratulations to all the athletes for the fantastic feat.



SAI Media had earlier tweeted that India ended the competition with 310 medals, but later they went on to delete their post.

India had claimed 309 medals in the 2016 edition of the South Asian Games and by winning 312 this time around, the contingent has broken its own record.

Nepal concluded the tournament at the second position in the medal tally with a total of 206 medals. Sri Lanka and Pakistan are on the third and fourth spots respectively.

The contingent had ended Monday with a total medal count of 279 medals. But the athletes have been able to add 33 more medals to take the total tally to 312. (ANI)

