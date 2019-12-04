South Asian Games 2019: India takes medal tally to 44

Kathmandu [Nepal], Dec 4 (ANI): India took its medal tally to 44 till Wednesday morning in the ongoing South Asian Games 2019.

India's tally was 40 by Tuesday evening, but the contingent managed to win one gold in both men's and women's table tennis tournament, one gold in men's 10,000 mts and one silver in Wushu-Men's Taolu Taiji Jian.

"#SAG2019 Update: India so far has won 44 medals with last 4 medals coming in #TableTennis,#Athletics & #Wushu. Men & Women's TT teams: Gold, Men's 10,000mts: #SureshKumar -Gold, Wushu- Men's Taolu Taiji Jian: #GyandashSingh -Silver," SAI Media tweeted.



Suresh Kumar won gold for India in men's 10,000 mts while Gyandash Singh won silver in the Wushu-Men's Taolu Taiji Jian.

On Tuesday, Yogesh Singh and Gurpreet Singh won gold and silver medals respectively in the men's 25mtr Center Fire Pistol event. (ANI)

