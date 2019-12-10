South Asian Games 2019: India's medal tally touches 300

Kathmandu [Nepal], Dec 10 (ANI): India took its medal tally to 300 by Tuesday afternoon in the ongoing South Asian Games 2019.

Out of these 300, 164 are gold, 92 silver and 44 bronze.

"India hits 300! For the second time in the South Asian Games, India has touched the 300 medal mark. Can they create a new record by overhauling the 309 medals they won in 2016? Watch this space for more," tweeted SAI Media.



This is India's second-highest medal tally in the tournament and the contingent would look to break their record of 309 medals.

India had claimed 309 medals in the 2016 edition of the South Asian Games.

Nepal is currently on the second position in the medal tally with a total of 193 medals. Sri Lanka and Pakistan are on the third and fourth spots respectively.

The contingent had ended Monday with a total medal count of 279 medals. But the athletes have been able to add 21 more medals to take the total tally to 300.

Today is the last day of the South Asian Games 2019. (ANI)

