South Asian Games: Baliyan, Sheoran win gold in wrestling

Kathmandu [Nepal], Dec 9 (ANI): Gaurav Baliyan and Anita Sheoran registered comfortable victories in their respective games to bag a gold medal in the ongoing 13th South Asian Games in Kathmandu on Monday.

India completed a perfect record on the final day of the wrestling competition here. With both Baliyan (men's 74 kg) and Sheoran (women's 68 kg) claiming gold in their respective events. India achieved a unique feat with its grapplers finishing at the top of the podium in all 14 categories - seven gold medals each in men's and women's event.

As per the rule of SAF Games, a country can participate in a maximum of 14 categories out of the usual 20 weight class.

It was an easy task for both Baliyan and Sheoran in their respective finals as they hardly saw any challenge from their opponent.

Sheoran making a comeback to international circuit after 2016, took only 48 seconds to pin down her Sri Lankan opponent while young Baliyan showed great skills during his one-sided wins over Bangladeshi and Sri Lankan opponents.

Earlier on Sunday, Sakshi Malik (62Kg), Ravinder (61kg), Anshu (59kg) and Pawan Kumar (86kg) had won gold medals for India. (ANI)

