South Asian Games: India continue to lead the medal tally

Kathmandu [Nepal], Dec 8 (ANI): India continued to lead the medal tally in the latest round of the 13th South Asian Games with a total of 252 medals.

India on Sunday grabbed five gold, one silver and one bronze medal in Judo.

In women's squash category, India clinched gold and a silver. In tennis mixed doubles, India entered the final after defeating Pakistan.

India now has 132 gold, 79 silver and 41 bronze medals in the tournament.

The host nation Nepal, which is in second of the list has collected 45 gold, 44 silver, and 76 bronze medals. (ANI)

