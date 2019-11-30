South Asian Games: Tajinder Pal Singh Toor to be flag-bearer of India

New Delhi [India], Nov 30 (ANI): Shot-putter Tajinder Pal Singh Toor will be the flag-bearer of the Indian contingent at the opening ceremony of the 13th South Asian Games - 2019, in Kathmandu and Pokhara, Nepal, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) announced on Saturday.

Toor recently broke his own national record in the 59th National Open Athletics Championships at the Birsa Munda Athletics Stadium.

Representing Athletic Federation of India (AFI), Toor threw the iron ball to 20.41m, 20.2m and 20.92m respectively. In his third attempt, he improved his own mark of 20.75m which he had set in the Asian Games where he bagged a gold medal in Jakarta last year.

This is the third time Nepal is holding the games. A total of seven nations have confirmed their participation in the tournament.

The formal opening ceremony of the games will take place on Sunday. Over 2700 athletes will compete for 1119 medals including 319 Gold in 26 games. As many as 499 athletes from India are participating in the biggest sporting event of South Asia. The closing ceremony will be held on December 10. (ANI)

