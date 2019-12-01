South Asian Games to be inaugurated by Nepal today

Kathmandu [Nepal], Dec 1 (ANI): The 13th edition of the South Asian Games will be inaugurated by Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari later today.

The 10-day long event is expected to be inaugurated at 5 pm.

The whole inauguration event is expected to last for four hours. The welcome gates have been set in various locations in and around Kathmandu.

Apart from Kathmandu, Janakpur will be hosting one game while Pokhara will host eight games in total.

The preparations for the event are yet to be completed as infrastructural works of one and only stadium--the Dasaratha Rangasala has been completed.

Cleaning of the premises is yet to be completed whereas the stage is yet to be set-up for the VVIP's inauguration.

The heating swimming pool where the swimming event will take place is yet to be filled with water.

For the shooting event, lack of new guns will lead to players using a decade-old rifle.

The event which was postponed for three times due to lack of preparations, Nepal would now be formally inaugurating the gaming event.

When asked for a comment, no government official or the concerned body agreed to give a reply.

A total of 3000 players from seven countries will be competing for three hundred and twenty-four gold medals and the same number of silver Medals.

487 bronze medals are also up for grabs in the competition. (ANI)

