Spain Masters: Two players withdrawn after positive COVID-19 test

Barcelona [Spain], May 19 (ANI): The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has confirmed that two players have been withdrawn from the Spain Masters 2021 after one player tested positive for COVID-19.



Two Russian women's doubles players have been withdrawn after one tested positive to the mandatory PCR test conducted on Sunday. The player has been asked to self-isolate, the BWF release read.



Her doubles partner and coach have been identified as close contact and have also been asked to quarantine. The women's doubles pair will be not be replaced in the main draw and their opponents will be given a walkover to the next round.





Testing protocols continue to be implemented by the Spanish health authorities, the Spanish Badminton Federation (FESBA) and the BWF to ensure the health and safety of all participants.



The Spain Masters 2021 is a Super 300 event on the HSBC BWF World Tour. Round one of the tournament commenced on Tuesday.



Earlier, tournament organisers Singapore Badminton Association (SBA) and BWF agreed to cancel the Singapore Open 2021 scheduled for June 1-6 with an eye on the surge in COVID-19 cases.



"All attempts were made by the organisers and BWF to provide a safe tournament environment for all participants. However, rising COVID-19 cases globally led to complex challenges in managing inbound travel. Thus, in the interests of all players, tournament personnel and the local community's health and safety, the event has been cancelled," the Badminton World Federation had said in an official statement. (ANI)

