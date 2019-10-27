Special Diwali programme arranged at all SAI centres to felicitate women athletes

New Delhi [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Sunday announced that a special Diwali programme has been arranged at all Sports Authority of India (SAI) centres to felicitate women athletes of the country.

Rijiju posted a video on Twitter and captioned the post as: "Special Diwali programme are arranged in all SAI centres to felicitate our girl athletes."

"As urged by PM @narendramodi Ji, we are celebrating #BharatKiLaxmi for the success of our girls. From extreme border in Arunachal Pradesh, I wish you all Happy Diwali with full of joy," reads his tweet.

On Saturday, Indian boxer Mary Kom and shuttler PV Sindhu hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to empower women in the country.

"I thank @narendramodi for his initiative to honour and empower women this Diwali. Acknowledgement motivates us to work harder and make India proud. #bharatkilaxmi. @KirenRijiju @PMOIndia," Kom had tweeted.

On Friday, Rijiju had said that PM Modi is appealing to everyone to celebrate #BharatKiLaxmi for the extraordinary success of the women of India.

"This Diwali, let's all celebrate womanhood. Societies grow when women are empowered and their accomplishments are given a place of pride! PM @narendramodi Ji has appealed to everyone to celebrate #BharatKiLaxmi for the extraordinary success of the women of India," Rijiju had tweeted.

Earlier this year, PV Sindhu had become the first Indian to win a gold at the BWF World Championships while Mary Kom was able to win a bronze medal at the Women's World Wrestling Championships. (ANI)