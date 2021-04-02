Special Olympics Bharat athletes celebrate World Autism Awareness Day

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): On World Autism Awareness Day 2021, athletes of Special Olympics Bharat, who are on the autism spectrum, got together virtually to celebrate their achievements on this special occasion.

Prabhroop Sekhon, Ankush, Joanne, and Brydon were born with autism but overcame adversity, showed determination and perseverance to win laurels for the country at the Special Olympics World Games and other sporting competitions.



Sekhon is a roller-skating gold medallist at the Special Olympics World Games 2015 while Ankush is a Special Olympics World Games medallist in golf in Abu Dhabi 2019. Siblings Joanne and Brydon are deep sea swimmers and holders of a Guinness Book of World Record for non-stop skating for 48 hours (created with 300 other skaters).

Special Olympics Bharat is a National Sports Federation and is accredited by Special Olympics Inc.

The aim of Special Olympics Bharat is to give sports training and opportunities of participation in athletic competitions for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, creating long-term, meaningful impact on their social, cognitive, psychological, and physical development. (ANI)

