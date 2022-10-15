Special Olympics Bharat Maharashtra signs MoU with SOHFIT

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], October 14 (ANI): Aptly marking their 5th anniversary with a commitment to build inclusion via sports, SOHFIT by Sohrab Khushrushahi has joined hands with the Special Olympics Movement. The MoU between SOHFIT and Special Olympics Bharat, Maharashtra (SOB Maharashtra) offers the coaches of SOB Maharashtra an opportunity to learn methods and movements from SOHFIT via specially crafted programs by Coach Sohrab Khushrushahi.

Apart from this, SOHFIT has also committed to creating inclusive opportunities with their community and the special athletes from SOB Maharashtra over the coming year.

The collaboration between SO Bharat Maharashtra and SOHFIT would enhance the fitness levels as well as make 'fitness' accessible to a cross-section of the SOB Maharashtra athletes by making it easy and equipment-free.



The collaboration will create a platform for training and interactive sessions between SOB Maharashtra and the SOHFIT Coaches.

Speaking on the collaboration, Ms Sandra Vaz, Area Director SO Bharat Maharashtra said, "Fitness of our differently abled athletes is the new mantra for Special Olympics Bharat Maharashtra. Together with the SOHFIT health and wellness program, we will achieve our goal. SOHFIT trains without equipment; this concept will be beneficial to our schools as most do not have the funds to buy equipment. We are happy to sign an MoU with SOHFIT and work with a joint vision of scaling up the fitness of the athletes and their performance consequently"

The collaboration comes at the back of SOHFIT completing a journey of five years in the quest of making fitness fun and accessible for all. Today, the coaches of SO Bharat Maharashtra attended a training session with SOHFIT to imbibe their philosophy into their training of the special athletes.

Coach Sohrab Khushrushahi further added, "I am so honoured to collaborate with Special Olympics Bharat Maharashtra. When I interacted with the coaches and athletes from the program I realised that this could be a perfect platform for SOHFIT to share its goal for being inclusive. I look forward to engaging with the coaches and children over the course of our planned interactive sessions."

SOHFIT's highly personalised and individually tailored programmes focus on keeping it simple and going back to basics. With this collaboration, bringing these intellectually disabled athletes to interact and engage with the SOHFIT community of fitness enthusiasts will bring about symbiotic learning for all with sports and fitness acting as an elixir for inclusion and positive change. (ANI)

