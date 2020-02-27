SPMCIL to hand over Rs 1 crore cheque to Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi [India], Feb 27 (ANI): As part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Security Printing & Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL) will hand over Rs 1 crore cheque to Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju for National Sports Development Fund (NSDF) at his residence on Thursday.

The MD and Chairman Tripti Patra Ghosh of SPMCIL will be meeting Rijiju at his residence at 4 pm. This is PSU's, which is a Mini Ratna Company of Government of India, initiative to spend CSR money in sports.

After taking the charge of the Sports Minister in 2019, Rijiju had said multiple times that the government will take the corporate sector's help to uplift the sports and sporting talent in the country. (ANI)