Sports budget increased by 11 pc, stands at Rs 3,397 crore: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said on Wednesday that there has been an 11 per cent increase in the sports budget, which now stands at Rs 3,397 crore.

He also said out of this, around Rs 1,000 crores will be spent on 'Khelo India' games.

"There has been an 11 per cent increase in the Sports budget which has now become a total of Rs 3,397 cores. Around Rs 1,000 crores will be spent only on 'Khelo India Games," Thakur told ANI.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the "first budget of Amrit Kaal" and said that it would lay a strong foundation for building a developed India. The Prime Minister said that the budget gives priority to the deprived and will fulfill the dreams of the aspirational society, the farmers, and the middle class.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2023 today in Lok Sabha. This was the third time in a row that the government presented the budget in a paperless form.

Highlights of the budget presented by the Union Finance Minister included big incentives under the new income tax regime.

The IT rebate limit in the new regime has been increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh and the new tax regime will be the default tax regime, the Finance Minister said. Capital expenditure outlay has been increased by 33 per cent to Rs 10 lakh crore, accounting for 3.3 per cent of the GDP. (ANI)