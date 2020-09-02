Sports disciplines eligible for recruitment of meritorious sportspersons in govt jobs increased to 63

New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievance, and Pensions on Tuesday raised the number of sports disciplines eligible for the recruitment in Group 'C' government posts.

As many as 20 sports disciplines have been added, taking the total number to 63 from 43.

The move comes following a proposal from the Department of Sports for the inclusion of "some more disciplines" in the list.

"It has now been decided to accept the recommendation of Department of Sports," the Ministry said in the order, signed by Pradeep Kumar, Under Secretary to the Government of India.

Hence, 20 Sports disciplines like tug-of-war, Rugby, Sepak Takraw, Soft Tennis have been included in the list.

Meanwhile, the Sports Authority of India tweeted, "Congratulations athletes of -Baseball, Body Building (was included as part of Gymnastics previously), Cycling Polo, Deaf Sports, Fencing, Kudo, Mallakhamb, Motorsports, Net Ball, Para Sports (disciplines included in Paralympics & Para Asian Games), Pencak Silat, Roll Ball, Rugby, Sepak Takraw, Soft Tennis, Shooting Ball, Tenpin Bowling, Triathlon, Tug-of-war, Wushu. You will now be eligible to apply for a government job. Thank you @DrJitendraSingh ji on behalf of all athletes."

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju, tweeted, "I am happy to inform that DoPT has accepted the proposal of the Sports Ministry to grant benefit of the sports quota to all sports discipline recommended by the Ministry. Earlier it had 43 disciplines (Revised in 2013). The new list includes indigenous and traditional games." (ANI)

