Sports facilities in seven States, two UTs selected for upgradation under Khelo India scheme

New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): The Sports Ministry has decided to upgrade centres from a total of nine States and Union Territories to the Khelo India State Centre of Excellence (KISCE) under the Khelo India scheme.

The States and UTs include Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, Tripura and Jammu & Kashmir.

Speaking about the decision, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, KirenRijiju said: "The government is taking the two-pronged approach of developing grassroot level infrastructure on the one hand and creating facilities for sporting excellence on the other. The KISCEs will be world-class facilities where the best sporting talent from all over the country will be trained to further India's Olympic dreams."

These centres have made the cut based on their past performances, quality of infrastructure, management & sports culture in the State, etc.

Earlier this year, the Ministry had identified a total of 14 centres to be upgraded to KISCEs. The overall number now stands at 24 KISCEs from 23 States / UTs. The assistance to these centres will be provided in the form of bridging the gaps in sports equipment, high-performance managers, coaches, sports scientists, technical support, etc.

The sports facilities were selected by each State and Union Territory, who was asked to identify the best sports infrastructure available with them or their agencies or any eligible agencies that could be developed into world-class sporting facilities.

The latest KISCEs include:

Andhra Pradesh - Dr YSR Sports School, YSR District, Kadapa

Chandigarh - Hockey Stadium, Sector - 42



Chhattisgarh - Rajya Khel Prashikshan Kendra, Bilaspur

Goa - SAG Sports Complex, Campal, Panaji

Haryana -Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Rai, Sonipat

Himachal Pradesh - Indoor Stadium Luhnu Sports Complex, Bilaspur

Puducherry - Rajiv Gandhi School of Sports, Uppallam

Tripura - Dasarath Dev State Sports Complex, Badharghat, Agartala

Jammu & Kashmir -

i) M.A. Stadium, FencingAcademy, Jammu

ii) J & K Sports Council water Sports Academy, Srinagar

(ANI)

