Senior BJP Leader Arun Jaitley (File image)

Sports fraternity condoles demise of Arun Jaitley

ANI | Updated: Aug 24, 2019 13:41 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Passing away of former finance minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday was mourned by key sportspersons of the country who took to social media to pay their tributes to the deceased leader.
It may be noted that Jaitley had also served as the president of Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) in past.
"The news of the untimely demise of former Union Minister Shri Arun Jaitley is very sad. May his soul rest in peace. #ArunJaitley," wrestler Geeta Phogat tweeted.

"RIP #ArunJaitley Ji. My sincere condolences to your family and loved ones," cricketer Shikhar Dhawan tweeted.

"Deeply saddened to hear that Mr Arun Jaitley is no more. A scholar...a cricket lover. Always helpful. Would remember the names of the kids doing well at U-19 level too. The world will be poorer in your absence, sir. #riparunjaitley," former cricketer Aakash Chopra tweeted.

"Senior BJP leader and former Finance Minister Shri @arunjaitley. The mind is disturbed by the death of Ji. Today we have lost an ideal leader, his lack will always be there. May his soul rest in peace. #ArunJaitley," wrestler Babita Phogat tweeted.

"Pained at the passing away of #ArunJaitley Ji. Apart from having served greatly in public life, he played a huge role in many players from Delhi getting an opportunity to represent India. There was a time when not many players from Delhi got a chance at the highest level," former cricketer Virender Sehwag tweeted.

"Saddened to learn about the passing away of Shri #ArunJaitley ji. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti," former cricketer VVS Laxman tweeted.

"A father teaches u to speak but a father figure teaches u to talk. A father teaches u to walk but a father figure teaches u to march on. A father gives u a name but a father figure gives u an identity. A part of me is gone with my Father Figure Shri Arun Jaitley Ji. RIP Sir," former cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir tweeted.

Earlier in the day, confirming the senior leader's demise, Protocol Division of AIIMS stated that Jaitley breathed his last on Saturday afternoon.
Jaitley was admitted to the AIIMS earlier this month after he complained of restlessness. He was placed under observation at the hospital's Cardio-Neuro-Centre.
Jaitley, first became a Cabinet minister in the government of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2000. He then also went on to serve as the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from June 2009.
He was appointed the finance minister in the first term of Modi government in 2014. He opted out of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing health reasons. (ANI)

