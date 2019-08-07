Former External Affairs Minister & senior BJP leader, Sushma Swaraj
Former External Affairs Minister & senior BJP leader, Sushma Swaraj

Sports fraternity condoles demise of Sushma Swaraj

ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2019 00:11 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Former External Affairs Minister and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday, and various personalities from the sports fraternity offered condolences on the demise of the 67-year-old leader.
"Heartfelt condolences to family and admirers of #SushmaSwaraj ji. Om Shanti," former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag tweeted.

"Here in the West Indies and just heard the terrible news of passing away of #SushmaSwaraj ji. Condolences to her family, gone too soon," former cricketer Mohammad Kaif tweeted.

"RIP @SushmaSwaraj," cricketer Harbhajan Singh tweeted.

"I'm beyond aggrieved at the passing away of Smt. #SushmaSwaraj A veteran politician and a pillar of the BJP, she was loved by everyone. She will be remembered as the most endearing & helpful politicians of recent times. My condolences to her family and friends. A huge loss for," former Indian cricketer and current BJP MP, Gautam Gambhir tweeted.

"Sad to hear about the passing away of #SushmaSwaraj ji.Deepest condolences to her family and supporters. Om Shanti," former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman tweeted.

"Fierce, result-driven & a people's person - she was all of that & more. A true leader. Still unable to process the news of #sushmaswaraj Ji's passing away. Extremely disturbed! A big loss for our nation. May you rest in peace," cricketer Suresh Raina tweeted.

Swaraj was admitted to All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) following a deterioration in her health. She passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest.
Union ministers Prahlad Patel, Rajnath Singh, Piyush Goyal, and Nitin Gadkari were among the early leaders who rushed to AIIMS following the news of Swaraj's demise.
Earlier today, the senior BJP leader had welcomed the revoking of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the move.
"Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime," Swaraj had tweeted.
Swaraj was appointed the foreign minister in the first term of Modi government in 2014. She opted out of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing health reasons.
During her tenure, the BJP leader had been active and popular on Twitter reaching out to the Indian diaspora in distress for assistance. (ANI)

