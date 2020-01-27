Sports fraternity expresses grief over demise of Kobe Bryant

New Delhi [India], Jan 27 (ANI): Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and top-order batsmen KL Rahul have condoled the demise of basketball legend Kobe Bryant on Monday.

Bryant and his 13-year old daughter Gianna Maria Onore Bryant were among the nine people killed when a helicopter they were travelling in crashed amid foggy conditions and burst into flames in the hills above Calabasas, local media reported.

"Saddened to hear about the tragic demise of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and others on-board the helicopter. My condolences to his family, friends and fans across the world. #KobeBryant," Tendulkar tweeted.



"A sporting icon! You will be missed legend. May you and Gianna rest in peace," Rahul tweeted.



Apart from cricketers, Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri said it is deeply distressing news to wake up to and Kobe will always be an icon whose legend transcended the sport.

"Deeply distressing news to wake up to. Kobe will always be an icon whose legend transcended the sport. #MambaOut. Thoughts also with the rest who lost their lives in the crash, and their families. Don't ever take life for granted," Chhetri tweeted.

Tennis stars Sania Mirza and Novak Djokovic also took to Twitter and expressed grief over the demise of NBA star.

"What terrible news to wake up to ... life is so unpredictable .. RIP Kobe Bryant and his beautiful daughter .. what a legend you were and will remain .. #KobeBryantRIP," Mirza tweeted.

Taking to Twitter Novak Djokovic wrote, "My heart truly mourns over the news today. Kobe was a great mentor and friend to me. You and your daughter will live forever in our hearts. There are not enough words to express my deepest sympathies to the Bryants and every family suffering from this tragedy. RIP my friend."



Bryant, 41, and his daughter were expected at the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks for a basketball game scheduled for Sunday afternoon (local time), CNN reported.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told reporters that as per a manifest, nine people -- including the pilot -- were on board the helicopter that crashed on a hillside.

No one survived the crash, Los Angeles County Fire Department Chief Daryl Osby said. Officials did not reveal the identity of the victims.

LA County Fire Department Capt. Tony Imbrenda said that they did not immediately have any information as to whether the helicopter radioed a distress signal.

"Individuals that saw the aircraft said it was coming down at a fairly significant rate of speed and impacted the ground on the hillside," he told reporters.

41-year-old Bryant had won five National Basketball Association (NBA) championships in his 20-year-long career while playing for Los Angeles Lakers. (ANI)

