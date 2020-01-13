Sports fraternity extends wishes on Lohri

New Delhi [India], Jan 13 (ANI): The sports fraternity on Monday extended their greetings to fans and followers on Lohri and wished for love and happiness in everyone's lives.

Lohri is the harvest festival of north India. Bonfire and folk songs are a major part of the celebrations and a puja parikrama around the bonfire is performed, followed by the distribution of prasad.

"May this harvest season bring lots of Joy and Prosperity in your lives," former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag tweeted.



"Wish you all a very #HappyLohri. May this #Lohri bring you & your family eternal bonding, love & happiness," tweeted Suresh Raina.





"May the festival of #Lohri bring you and your family joy, happiness, prosperity & success and fill your life with zeal, verve, love and divinity #HappyLohri," tweeted Boxer Vijender Singh.



Welcoming longer days and the sun's journey to the northern hemisphere, Lohri is observed the night before Makar Sankranti or Maghi. (ANI)

