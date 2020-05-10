Sports fraternity extends wishes on Mother's Day

New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): Extending wishes on the occasion of Mother's Day, members of the sports fraternity on Sunday appreciated the unconditional love received from their mothers.

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter and wrote: "You are AAI to me because, besides everything else you are Always Amazing & Irreplaceable. Thank you for everything you have done for me. Happy #MothersDay Aai."

On the other hand, Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri wrote: "Maa | The person who loves us tirelessly and unconditionally. Happy #MothersDay to all the women doing heroic work of inspiring through parenting and teaching. To her and to all mothers: thank you for your love & guidance."

"I remember my mother's prayers and they have always followed me. They have clung to me all my life #happymothersday," Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal tweeted.

"When you are looking at your mother, you are looking at the purest love you will ever know. Thank you Amma for being the rock in my life. #HappyMothersDay to you and all the moms out there," Former cricketer VVS Laxman wrote.

Expressing gratitude towards his mother, cricketer Mayank Agarwal wrote: "Thank you for laughing with us at the best of times and sticking with us through the worst of times. What would we do without you? All that I am, or ever hope to be, I owe it to my mother. Happy mother's day." (ANI)

