Sports fraternity greet Kiren Rijiju's Twitter initiative seeking suggestions

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Sportspersons including Hima Das and PV Sindhu on Thursday welcomed Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju's initiative of launching a new Twitter handle and inviting suggestions on it to make the country a global sporting superpower.

With one year left for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Rijiju launched his official Twitter handle dedicated to welcome suggestions to make India a global sporting superpower.

Sprinter Hima, who won five gold medals in a span of 19 days, in a tweet said it is a great initiative.

"It's a great initiative @RijijuOffice @KirenRijiju sir for a collective team effort," Hima said.



Badminton star Sindhu said she is looking forward to seeing Indian sport reach great heights under the leadership of Rijiju.

"Welcome Shri @KirenRijiju ji with the official handle. Looking forward to seeing Indian sport reach great heights under your leadership," Sindhu said.



Geeta Phogat, an Olympian wrestler, praised Rijiju and said she is hopeful his efforts will have a positive impact on the upcoming tournaments and India will win more medals as compared to last time. She tweeted in Hindi.



Wrestler and World Champion Sushil Kumar wrote that under Rijiju's guidance India will take steps in climbing new milestones in sports.

"This is an excellent initiative sir @rijijuoffice, under your guidance India can take steps in climbing new milestones in sports," Sushil tweeted.



Table Tennis Player Manika Batra in a tweet said it is a wonderful initiative taken by Rijiju.

"This is a wonderful initiative taken by @KirenRijiju sir for interaction and taking suggestions for #Tokyo2020," Batra said.



Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra said the initiative is a very good step. He tweeted in Hindi.



Rifle Shooter Gagan Narang said that the athletes are committed to Rijiju's vision. He suggested that providing an excellence at the grassroots level will be a key factor.

"We are committed to the vision of making India a sporting superpower. Providing excellence at grassroots will be one of the key factors," Narang said.



"On the occasion of #1YearToGo for @Tokyo2020 Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports and MOS Minority Affairs has launched his Official Twitter handle. Interact with him here and share your suggestions to make India a global sporting superpower," he wrote on his new account, Kiren Rijiju Office. (ANI)