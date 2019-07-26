Soldiers celebrating Kargil Vijay Diwas (Photo/ Virender Sehwag Twitter)
Sports fraternity pay tribute to Indian soldiers on Kargil Vijay Diwas

ANI | Updated: Jul 26, 2019 14:00 IST

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Players across the sporting fraternity on Friday paid tribute to the fallen soldiers of Kargil war on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas.
Taking to Twitter Indian skipper Virat Kohli wrote, "We will never forget all the sacrifices you made for us. Respect, Love, Salute. #JaiHind #KargilVijayDiwas."

"Massive respect to our soldiers for your courage, valour and sacrifices. Hum Kabhi Nahi bhoolengey aapko. Jai Hind #KargilVijayDiwas," wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant tweeted.

"apne lhuu se himaaly kaa mstk rNg dene vaale viir jvaanoN ko #kaargilvijydivs pr sht sht nmn / aap log vhaaN khdd'e hai tbhii hm log yhaaN aage bddh'e hai / jy hiNd! #KargilVijayDivas," former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag tweeted.

Besides the cricketers, even wrestlers paid tribute to the brave hearts.
"Today, 20 years of victory over Kargil has been completed. In 1999, on this day, the brave soldiers of India waved the Tricolor by dragging the Pakistani army with Kargil peaks. All India will always be indebted to the heroes, Shouting all the martyrs, Hail India," wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt tweeted.

"We will always remain loyal to your martyrdom, our generation will continue to be indebted to the heroic heroes of Mother India, the generations will continue to take inspiration from your sacrifice till the ages! Jai Hind ... Jay Bharat Varsha !! #KargilVijayDivas," wrestler Geeta Phogat tweeted.

"Salute to the sacrifice and courage of the real heroes of our nation who made sure that our country lives in peace. Jai Hind #KargilVijayDiwas," batsman Cheteshwar Pujara tweeted.

"On this #KargilVijayDiwas, saluting the brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice to protect our great nation. Let's remember the indomitable spirit and courage of our soldiers. #JaiHind," Indian women's cricketer Jhulan Goswami tweeted.

"Tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for our nation The true heroes! #KargilVijayDivas #20YearsofKargilVijay," sprinter Hima Das tweeted.

"The sacrifices of our brave soldiers will never be forgotten. Respect to our true heroes we salute you. #KargilVijayDiwas," cricketer KL Rahul tweeted.

The Indian armed forces had defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999. Since then, the day is celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas. (ANI)

