Sports fraternity pays tribute to Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI): Indian sports fraternity on Sunday paid heartiest tributes to Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary which is celebrated as National Sports Day across the nation.

He earned three Olympic gold medals, in 1928, 1932 and 1936. For his contribution towards the game, Dhyan Chand was also known as The Wizard of hockey. He played a crucial role in India's 8-1 triumph over Germany in the 1936 Berlin Olympic final, emerging as the top-scorer with three goals.

Anurag Thakur, the Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister on Sunday extended his wishes. He tweeted: "I extend my heartiest wishes to all our sportspersons, coaches & those who have dedicated their life to sport, on the occasion of National Sports Day. On the occasion of the Birth Anniversary of Major Dhyanchand, let us pledge and aim to make India a sporting powerhouse!"

Dhyan Chand is the only hockey player to have a commemorative postage stamp and the First-Day Cover in his honour. The Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement in Sports is a national sporting honour named after the hockey legend.

The national stadium in New Delhi is also named after him and the legend of Dhyan Chand continues to serve as an inspiration to many hockey players.



"A passion for a dream, a will to work hard, and a vision create champions Remembering the wizard of Indian hockey major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary, wish you all a very happy National sports day, 29 august 2021 #NationalSportsDay #hockey #dhyanchand," wrote Indian men's team goalkeeper, PR Sreejesh.

"On #NationalSportsDay and birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, I pay my humble tribute to legendary 'The Wizard of Indian Hockey'. I also salute all the athletes who had played for India & brought laurels for our country! #MajorDhyanChand #KheloIndia #NationalSportsDay2021," wrote Union Minister Kiren Rijiju.

"My humble tribute to the Hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand ji on his birthday anniversary. He has been the inspiration of millions of sportspersons across the nation. Wishing everyone on #Nationalsportsday!" Jay Shah, Secretary of Board of Control for Cricket in India tweeted.

Earlier, this month the Khel Ratna award was renamed as Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. The award was earlier named after former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Major Dhyan Chand has been conferred with several honours, which includes India's third highest civilian honour of Padma Bhushan in 1956. He scored more than 400 goals in a career spanning over 22 years




