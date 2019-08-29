Former Hockey player Major Dhyan Chand (Photo/VVS Laxman Twitter)
Former Hockey player Major Dhyan Chand (Photo/VVS Laxman Twitter)

Sports fraternity pays tributes to Major Dhyan Chand on National Sports Day

ANI | Updated: Aug 29, 2019 13:13 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): A number of sportspersons on Thursday paid tributes to the wizard of hockey, Major Dhyan Chand, on his birth anniversary which is observed as National Sports Day.
"On #NationalSportsDay, paying my respects to Dhyan Chand Ji, the wizard of hockey, and also to all athletes who play for our country with vigour and passion," top-order batsman Shikhar Dhawan tweeted.

"Sports has been one of the biggest teachers in my life. On #NationalSportsDay, let's take a pledge towards fitness and fly towards our dreams #FitIndiaMovement," all-rounder Hardik Pandya tweeted.

"Tributes to 'The Wizard' of hockey, the great #MajorDhyanChand on his birth anniversary. Also, salute to all the sportspersons who have made India proud with their hard work and determination. #NationalSportsDay," former cricketer VVS Laxman tweeted.

"Heartfelt Tributes to the legend, 'The Magician Of Hockey' and 'The Wizard' #MajorDhyanChand on his Birth Anniversary. Greetings to all fellow Sportspersons on the occasion of #NationalSportsDay," hockey player Rani Rampal tweeted.

"On this special occasion of #NationalSportsDay and the birthday of 3-time Olympic Gold Medalist #MajorDhyanChand, Hockey India extends its warm wishes to all athletes. #IndiaKaGame @WeAreTeamIndia," Hockey India tweeted.
Chand was born in 1905 and was known for his magical hockey skills. He was part of the Indian hockey team which struck gold in the Olympics of 1928, 1932, and, 1936.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a nation-wide 'Fit India Movement' at Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex in the national capital. Before that Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju paid tributes to Dhyan Chand at the National Stadium which was named after him.
The Prime Minister administered a fitness pledge on the occasion.
'Fit India movement', was launched on the occasion of the National Sports Day -- the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, which aims to encourage people to inculcate physical activity and sports in their everyday lives.
Ahead of the launch, students from different schools presented a stellar performance before the Prime Minister and other attendees.
All educational institutes have been instructed to prepare and implement a fitness plan incorporating sports, exercises or other physical activities for fitness, into the daily routine.

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 14:39 IST

Sachin Tendulkar backs 'Fit India Movement', plays carom with...

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar backed the 'Fit India Movement' launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday as he spent time playing carrom board with senior citizens at an old age home.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 14:33 IST

Gambhir calls Afridi 'immature' for visiting LoC

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Shahid Afridi continues to be immature like he was during his cricket days, said Gautam Gambhir over the former Pakistani cricketer's announcement to visit the Line of Control.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 12:18 IST

Indian team attends official dinner at Indian High...

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Indian team which is currently touring West Indies attended an official team dinner at the residence of the Indian High Commissioner M Sevala Naik in Jamaica on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 10:34 IST

Kiren Rijiju pays tribute to Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): On the occasion of Major Dhyan Chand's birth anniversary, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday paid tributes to the legendary hockey player.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 09:42 IST

Shoaib Akhtar undergoes successful knee surgery in Australia

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar underwent successful knee surgery in Australia on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 09:04 IST

Windies Cricket announces women's squad for Australia series

St. John's [Antigua], Aug 29 (ANI): Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Thursday announced its 13-member women's squad for the upcoming home ODI/T20I series against Australia.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 08:06 IST

US Open: Novak Djokovic trounces Juan Londero in second round

New York [USA], Aug 29 (ANI): Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic trounced Juan Ignacio Londero 6-4, 7-6(3), 6-1 in the second round match of the ongoing US Open on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 23:12 IST

Temba Bavuma wants to embrace responsibility of leading South Africa A

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): South Africa A captain Temba Bavuma said that he wants to embrace the responsibility he has got of leading the team in the ODI series against India A.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 23:11 IST

Ajantha Mendis retires from international cricket

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Sri Lanka spinner Ajantha Mendis has retired from all forms of cricket, International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 22:39 IST

Gambhir lashes out on Shahid Afridi, says he refused to mature

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Former Indian batsman Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday said that Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi 'has refused to mature' after the latter urged people to respond to Prime Minister Imran Khan's call for 'Kashmir Hour.'

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 22:38 IST

Manish Pandey aims to play for Indian cricket team

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Ahead of the ODI series against South Africa A, India A captain Manish Pandey has said that it is a great platform for the player to enter in the national cricket team.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 22:01 IST

Mohun Bagan defeats BSS Sporting Club by 2-1

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Mohun Bagan coach Antonio Vicuna has stressed the need to add 'killing instinct' though his club registered a 2-1 victory against BSS Sporting Club in the Calcutta Football League (CFL) at Kalyani Stadium on Wednesday.

Read More
iocl