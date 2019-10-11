Sports fraternity wishes Amitabh Bachchan on his 77th birthday

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): As Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his 77th birthday on Friday, many sportspersons flooded the social media with wishes.

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman took to Twitter and wrote: "Warm Birthday wishes to the legendary @SrBachchan You are not only my all time favourite actor but also an inspiration and a role model."

" 'You are not a drop in the ocean, you are an entire ocean in a drop.' Wishing you a very happy birthday sir @SrBachchan. May you be blessed with lots of happiness, health & success forever. #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan," Suresh Raina tweeted.

Badminton player Saina Nehwal called Bachchan 'the legend of Indian cinema'.

"Dear sir @SrBachchan I wish u a very happy birthday #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan The Legend Of Indian Cinema," Saina Nehwal tweeted.

India spinner Harbhajan Singh tweeted: "Happy birthday @SrBachchan sir..Aap ko bhut bhut shubkamnaye mare & mere parivar ki taraf Se#HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan #GreatestOfAllTime #lagend #Respect."

"Wishing the Shehenshah of Bollywood a very happy birthday. May you be always blessed with abundant health and happiness @SrBachchan sir! #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan," badminton player Kidambi Srinath tweeted. (ANI)

