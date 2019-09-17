Sports fraternity wishes PM Modi on 69th birthday

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Various personalities from the sports fraternity on Tuesday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 69th birthday.

"Happy Birthday Hon. PM @narendramodi ji. Your vision for a healthier and cleaner India is an inspiration for all. May you always be blessed with good health in life," former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar tweeted.



"Happy Birthday to our respected and honourable Prime Minister, @narendramodi ji.. Thank you for all your efforts towards making our country greater than ever, sir," cricketer Shikhar Dhawan wrote on Twitter.



"Wishing a very happy birthday to our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. I pray for your long and healthy life," sprinter Hima Das' post on the micro-blogging website read.



"Happy birthday to our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji," all-rounder Kedar Jadhav tweeted.



"Happy Birthday to our Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. God bless you @narendramodi #HappyBdayPMModi," boxer Vijender Singh tweeted.



"Happy birthday sir @narendramodi May you continue to inspire us all..wish you long and healthy life.. #happybirthdaynarendramodi #HappyBirthdayPM," cricketer Harbhajan Sigh posted.



PM Modi will be spending the day in his home state of Gujarat.

He had received a warm welcome upon his arrival in Ahmedabad on Monday night.

Several ministers and senior BJP leaders took to social media to wish Prime Minister Modi. Whereas, hashtags related to Modi birthday are trending on Twitter.

The BJP is celebrating Modi's birthday as 'Seva Saptah' starting September 14. The party has announced that several social initiatives will be undertaken by the party leaders across the nation during this week-long period. (ANI)

