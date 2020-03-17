Sports fraternity wishes Saina Nehwal on her 30th birthday

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): The Sports fraternity showered heartfelt birthday wishes on Saina Nehwal as the ace Indian shuttler turned 30 today.

From legendary Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh to stalwarts of the sport like Yogeshwar Dutt and

Parupalli Kashyap, everyone took to their Twitter handles to share wishes for Nehwal on her special day.

"Wishing our swashbuckling champion a very happy birthday @NSaina," Yuvraj tweeted.





Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan wished Nehwal a 'successful year' ahead.

"Wishing you a very Happy birthday with a successfully year ahead @NSaina," Irfan tweeted.





The popular badminton star has been honoured with the country's top sporting awards like the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award.

On January 29, Nehwal had joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of party's national general secretary Arun Singh. (ANI)

