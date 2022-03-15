Sports Minister Anurag Thakur sanctions 77 sports infrastructure projects in Himalayan Region worth Rs 506.13 crore

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): For boosting sports participation in the country, including the Himalayan Region, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports implemented a number of schemes aimed at broad-basing of sports and promotion of excellence in sports. Under the Khelo India Scheme, 77 sports infrastructure projects of various categories have been sanctioned in the Himalayan Region amounting to INR 506.13 crore.

Further, 24 sports academies have been accredited and 199 Khelo India Centres (district level) and 11 Khelo India State Centres of Excellence have been approved under the Khelo India Scheme in the Himalayan Region. In addition, under the "Enhancement of Sports Facilities at J&K" (PMDP) programme of the Government, 30 sports infrastructure projects, as well as sports equipment, have been sanctioned in the Himalayan UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh amounting to INR 273.85 crore.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports implements the following schemes for the development of sports in the country, including the Himalayan Region: (i) Khelo India Scheme; (ii) Assistance to National Sports Federations; (iii) Special Awards to Winners in International Sports Events and their Coaches; (iv) National Sports Awards; (v) Pension to Meritorious Sportspersons; (vi) Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay National Sports Welfare Fund; (vii) National Sports Development Fund; (viii) Running Sports Training Centres through Sports Authority of India; and (ix) Enhancement of Sports Facilities at J&K (PMDP). Details of the above schemes are available in the public domain on the websites of this Ministry and the Sports Authority of India. Funds are allocated Scheme-wise, not State-wise. During the last three years, INR 4,694.92 crores were allocated and INR 4,590.89 crore was released under the various sports development schemes of this Ministry.

This information was given by the Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur in a written reply in Lok Sabha. (ANI)